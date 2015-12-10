Life Changes Everything: Discover Zac Ryan

Life Changes Everything begins at an abortion clinic in 1978. Madeline Ryan is 19 years old, tender-eyed, confused and about 12 weeks pregnant. Her boyfriend, Eric, 23, is a career-minded student on his way to graduate school. They talk together in the clinic as they wait to be seen. Madeline is hesitant, but Eric is determined to get this done today. In the midst of conversation, Eric makes the statement, "Having a baby will change everything!". A doctor enters and asks Madeline if she is ready...if she really wants to go through with this. The room is silent. All we hear...is a HEARTBEAT. Flash-forward to PRESENT DAY: ZAC RYAN is a clinical oncologist searching for a cure, when he discovers his trial patient is his biological father.